Case filed accusing ward Jubo League president

The names of four other people were mentioned in the case, including Anwar Hossain, the brother of Kamal Uddin, with four to five unnamed.
Ishwardi police station officer in charge Orbinda Sarkar confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said the mother of the slain rickshaw puller lodged the case at the police station around 1:30pm. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused.
Earlier on Wednesday night, Mamun Hossain was killed and two others injured in a shoot-out at West Tengri Koroitala area of Ishwardi municipality sadar.
Witnesses said the casualties took place in the firing by local Jubo League leader Anwar Hossain.
The slain rickshaw puller, son of Manik Hossain, was a resident of Piyarakhali at Ishwardi municipality. The two other bullet injured are Rocky Hossain, 26 and Suman Hossain, 28.
According to the locals and eyewitnesses, several youths were chasing down a three-wheeler (locally known as Nosiman) around 9:00 pm on Wednesday. At that time, a Laguna (human hauler) rammed the Nosiman from behind, causing the windshield of Laguna to smash.
Then the driver of Laguna snatched the keys of the Nosiman from its driver and demanded compensation for the damage, resulting in a scuffle between them.
At one stage, the driver of the Nosiman left the scene.
After a while, a group of youths appeared there and asked the bystanders, supporting Laguna's driver, why the driver of Nosiman was driven away -- a question that triggered a clash between two groups.
When people approached, trying to appease both groups, the Jubo League leader Anwar Hossain took out a pistol from his waist and fired, leaving three injured on the spot: rickshaw puller Mamun Hossain, Rocky Hossain and Suman Hossain.