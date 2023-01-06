Case filed accusing ward Jubo League president

A lawsuit has been filed over the murder of a rickshaw puller after being shot allegedly by a brother of Jubo League leader at Ishwardi in Pabna.

Lipi Khatun, mother of slain Mamun Hossain, 26, lodged the murder case with Ishwardi police station on Thursday night, naming Ward No. 1 councilor of Ishwardi municipality, Kamal Uddin, as the prime accused.