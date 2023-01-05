Rickshaw puller killed in shooting by Jubo League leader

A rickshaw puller, Mamun Hossain, 26, was killed and two others injured in a shoot-out at Ishwardi upazila of Pabna.

The incident took place at 9:00pm on Wednesday at West Tengri Koroitala area of Ishwardi municipality sadar.

Witnesses said the casualties took place in the firing by local Jubo League leader Anwar Hossain.