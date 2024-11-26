Lawyer killed as Chinmoy followers clash with cops in Chattogram

When the prison van was eventually leaving the premises, the followers of Chinmoy engaged in a clash with the cops and lawyers. Md Hasan, a lawyer who witnessed the incident, said the demonstrators hacked lawyer Alif on the spot during the chase and counter chase and clashes between the two sides. He was later taken to the hospital.

Nibedita Ghosh, an emergency ward physician of the CMCH, said seven to eight people were taken to the hospital with injuries, and one of them was found dead.

Asked about the issue, Liyakat Ali, deputy commissioner of the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said, “One has died, but we are yet to know how it happened.”

Until the filing of this report around 6:00 pm, lawyers were demonstrating in the court area, protesting the murder. They also called a work abstention programme on Wednesday.