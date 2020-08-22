10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

Prothom Alo English Desk

Ten villages in Barguna district have been flooded following collapse of Majherchar embankment in Bishkhali river for torrential rain in the last couple of days influenced by low in the Bay of Bengal, reports UNB.

Several thousand people have been marooned as water entered Barguna town and adjacent Patharghata Padma, Badarkhali, Majherchar, Gulishakhali, Patakata, Fuljhuri Bazar police camps, health clinics, launch ghats, ferry ghat and kheyaghat areas.



Advertisement

More than 50 fish enclosures, betel nut field and aman paddy field were submerged by water.

Around 3-km area of the embankment collapsed into the river due to water pressure, said locals.

Locals demanded immediate renovation of the embankment.

Meanwhile, UP chairman Sharif Ilias Ahmed Swapan visited the affected areas.

More News

COVID-19 cases jump to 16,633 in Rajshahi

A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 March.

Sylhet City Corporation official dies of COVID-19

Sylhet City Corporation logo

UP chairman dies of COVID-19 in Lalmonirhat

Map of Lalmonirhat

COVID-19 cases reach 16,772 in Khulna

COVID-19 cases reach 16,772 in Khulna