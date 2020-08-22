10 villages flooded as embankment collapses in Barguna

Ten villages in Barguna district have been flooded following collapse of Majherchar embankment in Bishkhali river for torrential rain in the last couple of days influenced by low in the Bay of Bengal, reports UNB.



Several thousand people have been marooned as water entered Barguna town and adjacent Patharghata Padma, Badarkhali, Majherchar, Gulishakhali, Patakata, Fuljhuri Bazar police camps, health clinics, launch ghats, ferry ghat and kheyaghat areas.







