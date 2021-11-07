100 acres of land dissolve into Nabganga river in Narail

So far more than one and a half hundred shops and houses, a great number of trees, and three hundred acres of cropland went into the river. Educational institutions, mosques, madrasas, cemeteries, temples and embankments, all kinds of infrastructures and establishments were affected. This monsoon, about 15 acres of cropland has gone under the river.

In spite of this situation, the sand island of Bri-Hasla mouza of this union has been leased to Twaki Sardar of Diadanga village of Purulia union for one year at a cost of Tk 8.8 million (88 lakh) by the local administration.

Mosharraf Hossain of Hasla village said, "Though the lease-taker was supposed to dredge from the 9-acre area of the sand island in Bri-Hasla mouza, he is extracting sand day and night over 150 acres outside the specified area."