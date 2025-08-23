Narayanganj
Refrigerator fire, compressor explosion injures 9, including women and children
Nine people, including women and children from two families, were injured after a fire in a refrigerator triggered a compressor explosion in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.
The incident occurred around 3:30 am on Saturday in the Hirajhil residential area under Siddhirganj Police Station.
The injured were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
According to witnesses and police, Hasan and his family were living in a tin-shed house rented from Jakir Khandakar in the Hirajhil area.
At around 3:30 am, an electrical short circuit in the room caused a loud explosion in the refrigerator, sparking a fire. As a result, nine members of two families sustained burn injuries.
The injured have been identified as day labourer Tanzil Islam, 40, his wife Asma Begum, 35, their children Tisha, 17, and Arafat, 15, another day labouer Hasan, 35, his wife Salma Begum, 32 and their children Imam Uddin (One month), Jannat, 4, and Muntaha, 11.
Locals rescued them and sent them to the burn institute. On receiving the news, two units of the Kachpur and EPZ Fire Service stations rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
Md Miron Mia, senior station officer of Adamjee Fire Service station, told Prothom Alo, "Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the location and extinguished the fire."
"By then, the injured had already been taken to hospital. The fire originated from an electrical short circuit in the refrigerator, which resulted in a compressor explosion. There was no gas line on the premises," he added.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Siddhirganj Police Station, Mohammad Shahinur Alam said, "The explosion caused two rooms to be charred and left nine individuals injured. They have been admitted to the burn institute. The condition of two people are very critical."