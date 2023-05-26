Clashes between AL, BNP leave 50 injured in Keraniganj

Clashes took place between the leaders and activists of BNP and the ruling Awami League (AL) at Jinjira in Keraniganj centering the scheduled rally of the former, leaving at least 50 injured from both parties, including Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy.

The incident took place around 11:00am on Friday at the Jinjira bus road. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.

It is learnt that a rally was scheduled to be held at 11:00am on Friday in front of the Jinjira BNP office.

Around 10:45am, a procession of Jubo Dal, youth wing of BNP, was marching towards the rally venue from Chaatgaon area. When the road march was crossing the AL office at Dakshin Keraniganj, tensions emerged between the leaders and activists of both parties.