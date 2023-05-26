Clashes between AL, BNP leave 50 injured in Keraniganj

Clashes took place between the leaders and activists of BNP and the ruling Awami League (AL) at Jinjira in Keraniganj centering the scheduled rally of the former, leaving at least 50 injured from both parties, including Dhaka district BNP general secretary Nipun Roy.
The incident took place around 11:00am on Friday at the Jinjira bus road. The injured have been admitted to different hospitals.
It is learnt that a rally was scheduled to be held at 11:00am on Friday in front of the Jinjira BNP office.
Around 10:45am, a procession of Jubo Dal, youth wing of BNP, was marching towards the rally venue from Chaatgaon area. When the road march was crossing the AL office at Dakshin Keraniganj, tensions emerged between the leaders and activists of both parties.
At one stage, the agitated leaders and activists of both parties started pelting stones at one another, leaving at least 50 injured from both parties. During the clashes, the BNP men vandalised the AL office at Dakshin Keraniganj. Later police came to the scene and brought the situation under control.
Dakshin Keraniganj unit AL general secretary ME Mamun said AL office was attacked and vandalised BNP men led by Dhaka district unit BNP general secretary Nipun Roy. In the attack, 20 to 22 AL leaders and activists were injured.
Dhaka district BNP president Khandaker Abu Ashak said, "We were holding our rally peacefully in front of the BNP office at Jinjira. AL leaders and activists attacked us with sticks and pelted stones, leaving at least 35 BNP men, including Nipun Roy, injured. Our movement cannot be prevented by filing cases and carrying out attacks. The people will give a befitting reply in the next elections."
Dhaka district additional police superintendent Aminul Islam said some overenthusiastic leaders and activists of BNP attacked the AL office. Later police brought the situation under control.