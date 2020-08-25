11,957 COVID-19 patients cured in Rajshahi

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 4,445 others were monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision, of them, 3,094 have, by now, been released.

Meanwhile, with detection of 104 new more positive cases in four districts on Monday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now jumped to 17,007, Gopen Nath said.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 52 were detected in Bogura district followed by 26 in Rajshahi district including 20 in its city.

With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of the reported COVID-19 cases now stands at 4,376 in Rajshahi including 3,230 in its city, 663 in Chapainawabganj, 1,111 in Naogaon, 801 in Natore, 897 in Joypurhat, 6,342 in Bogura, 1,859 in Sirajganj and 958 in Pabna districts.

A total of 55,721 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).