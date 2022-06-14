12 Barishal school students admitted to hospital due to excessive heat in 4 days

The incidents occurred at Kamarkhali KSU Secondary School in the upazila.
Head teacher Jalilur Rahman Akhand said, “Seven students on Monday, one on Sunday, three on Saturday and another on Thursday fell sick at the examination hall during their half-yearly exam. They were students of class nine and ten and all of them had sat for exams at the evening shift.”
“All of them were taken to hospital by ambulance after they started having breathing issues. The doctor said they are doing fine now,” Jalilur said.
As the exam hall has tin roof, it gets excessively hot there even after having enough fans, he added.