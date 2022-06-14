Local News

12 Barishal school students admitted to hospital due to excessive heat in 4 days

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of BarishalProthom Alo illustration

A total of 12 students of a secondary school in Bakerganj upazila were admitted to hospital in Barishal within four days till Monday after suffering breathing issues while giving exams, reports UNB.

“The students fell sick as sodium level in their body fell amid excessive heat,” said Jahirul Islam, duty physician at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital where the students were admitted.

The incidents occurred at Kamarkhali KSU Secondary School in the upazila.

Head teacher Jalilur Rahman Akhand said, “Seven students on Monday, one on Sunday, three on Saturday and another on Thursday fell sick at the examination hall during their half-yearly exam. They were students of class nine and ten and all of them had sat for exams at the evening shift.”

“All of them were taken to hospital by ambulance after they started having breathing issues. The doctor said they are doing fine now,” Jalilur said.

As the exam hall has tin roof, it gets excessively hot there even after having enough fans, he added.

