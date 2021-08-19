12 members of AL, associate bodies detained; bus service resumes after 7hrs

Police detained 12 leaders and activists of Awami League and Bangladesh Chhatra League over the incident of attack on the residence of Barishal Sadar upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Munibur Rahman on Wednesday night.

Officer in charge (OC) of Kotwali model police station Nurul Islam informed the journalists about the development at around 12 in the noon.

“We’ve received allegations and detained 12 men after conducting raids in different places. The drive to arrest the attackers is on,” the OC said.