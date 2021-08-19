Bus services on Dhaka-Barishal highway suspended

Bus services between Barishal and other parts of the country remained suspended from early Thursday following an attack on the government residence of Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Munibur Rahman on Wednesday night.

No bus has left the city’s Rupatali Bus Terminal and Nathullabad Central Bus Terminal.

A barricade has been created in around one kilometre area of the highway with the dumping trucks of Barishal City Corporation. As a result movement of all types of vehicles is stopped through the area.