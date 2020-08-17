120-bed COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centre opens in Cox’s Bazar

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has opened a 120-bed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI ITC) to treat those infected with COVID-19 at Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, reports news agency UNB.
As a part of continuous response to combat the COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar, IOM launched the centre in collaboration with the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), said a press release.
With the latest establishment, the UN migration agency has set up total three SARI ITCs, with the capacity of total 230 beds to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms.
The IOM-initiated ITCs to provide continuous COVID-19 related health service for both host community and refugees in Teknaf and Ukhyia upazilas.
RRRC Md Mahbub Alam Talukder inaugurated the 120-bed SARI ITC at camp number 20 extension on Monday as the chief guest in a programme chaired by IOM’s deputy chief of mission Manuel Marques Pereira.
RRRC Md Mahbub Alam Talukder said, “We have given priority to the healthcare sector. Out of about one million Rohingyas, six have died of COVID-19 so far. It has been possible to control the transmission of infection through the coordinated efforts by all. This achievement belongs to everyone.”
IOM also coordinate with the DGHS, civil surgeon office and the World Bank to support government isolation centres at Chakaria and Ramu upazilas in Cox’s Bazar.