120-bed COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centre opens in Cox’s Bazar

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has opened a 120-bed Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Center (SARI ITC) to treat those infected with COVID-19 at Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar, reports news agency UNB.

As a part of continuous response to combat the COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar, IOM launched the centre in collaboration with the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), said a press release.

With the latest establishment, the UN migration agency has set up total three SARI ITCs, with the capacity of total 230 beds to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe symptoms.