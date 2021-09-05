13 more Indian fishermen jailed in Bagerhat

Bagerhat court inspector Dilip Kumar Sarkar confirmed the development to the news agency.
Earlier on Thursday, a Coast Guard patrol vessel spotted foreign trawler ‘Pita Matar Ashirbad’ illegally fishing within Bangladesh’s maritime boundary.
Sensing their presence, the fishermen tried to flee but the CG detained them along with the trawler, just 17 nautical miles southwest of Mongla Fairway Buoy.
The seized trawler and the detainees were handed over to Mongla police station, said Bangladesh Coast Guard media officer Lt. Commander Amirul Haque.
Mongla police station officer-in-charge Monirul Islam said a case was filed against the 13 Indian fishermen on behalf of the Coast Guard.
An almost identical incident occurred last month, when the Coast Guard’s inshore patrol vessel ‘Sonar Bangla’ spotted a foreign trawler, this time the ‘Shornotara’ illegally fishing inside the Bangladeshi waters and detained 13 Indian fishermen.
A case was filed against them and the court of Bagerhat chief judicial magistrate sent 11 of them to jail, while two others were sent to Jashore Juvenile Correctional Institution as they were minors.