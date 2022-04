Police have arrested 136 Rohingyas who were trying to escape from Ukhiya’s refugee camps on Monday, reports UNB.

They were trying to escape from the camps through the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road, police said.

Ahmed Sanjur Morshed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya police station said the 136 Rohingyas were held during a search drive in Ukhiya while they were preparing to leave. They were later transferred to Kutupalong transit camp.