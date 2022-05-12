15 die, 30 go missing in 3 years

Kamrul Hasan, a 22-year old young man of Shariatpur’s Mulpara village, left home for Italy in November last year. He reached Libya via the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but failed to make his way to the final destination. The blistering cold of the Mediterranean froze him to death when he was crossing the sea for Italy’s Lampedusa.

It is not the lone incident of such deaths of young persons from Shariatpur. A total of 15 youths, including Kamrul, lost their lives while entering Italy through the Mediterranean in the last three years. Besides, 30 others went missing on their way to the European country.

Local sources say the human traffickers have consistently been alluring the youth with the bait of high wages and an upscale lifestyle in Italy. A small fraction of them become successful in making their dreams come true with the help of agents, but many of them die before attaining their dream and leave their family members in a dire state.