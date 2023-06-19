River erosion washes away road in Sunamganj

Around 500 feet away from the river bank, a deep hole has formed due to the erosion, posing a grave threat to several educational institutions and hundreds of nearby establishments.

During the previous winter season, locals managed to facilitate vehicle movement in the erosion-prone area by placing trees, bamboo, and sandbags. However, within three months, the river washed away the paved road, rendering their efforts futile.

Amid the dire situation, residents from 50 villages organised separate protest rallies, demanding necessary measures to prevent further erosion.

Last year, officials from the Sunamganj office of Bangladesh Water Development Board visited the erosion site as per the instructions of the Minister for Water Resources. Survey work was conducted to address the issue, but no further progress has been made since then.