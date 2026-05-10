Haor farmers rush to dry paddy as sunshine returns

Farmer Abdur Rahim has no time to rest. He keeps turning the paddy spread out for drying. Wife Asma Akter, school-going daughter Tashfia and college-going son Russell Mahmud are assisting him. They have only one goal—to bring the paddy home before rain returns.

Yesterday, Saturday afternoon, Abdur Rahim’s family was seen passing a busy time on the the Itna-Mithamain-Austagram all-weather road adjacent to the large haor in Mithamain upazila of Kishoreganj.

Not only Abdur Rahim’s family, but other haor farmers were also busy along the 30-kilometre stretch of the all-weather road. Some were drying paddy, some threshing, and others drying straw.