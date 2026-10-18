Prime accused Amini used different SIM cards, phones to evade arrest

Police have arrested Fazlul Haque Amini, 45, the prime accused in the murder of Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, who was beaten to death in Debhata of Satkhira.

He was arrested at around 11:00 pm on Saturday at a relative’s house in Faridpur village under Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira. Police said they were trying to identify and arrest others involved in the incident.

A joint operation involving members of the Debhata Circle, Kaliganj police station, Debhata police station and Special Response Battalion (SRB)-6 led to Amini’s arrest. Shamim was beaten to death in Debhata last Tuesday over allegations that he had hurt religious sentiments. He was a resident of Subarnabad village in Debhata.

Debhata police station officer-in-charge (OC) HM Shaheen told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that Amini had been arrested on a tipoff and with the help technology. He was not carrying his own mobile phone at the time of his arrest. Instead, he had been using different SIM cards and phones.