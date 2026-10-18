Man beaten to death in Satkhira
Prime accused Amini used different SIM cards, phones to evade arrest
An audio recording of an argument between the victim and his wife circulated on social media. After allegations emerged that the recording contained derogatory remarks about religion, an attempt was made to attack his house, and he was beaten at a local market.
Police have arrested Fazlul Haque Amini, 45, the prime accused in the murder of Wahiduzzaman Shamim, 38, who was beaten to death in Debhata of Satkhira.
He was arrested at around 11:00 pm on Saturday at a relative’s house in Faridpur village under Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira. Police said they were trying to identify and arrest others involved in the incident.
A joint operation involving members of the Debhata Circle, Kaliganj police station, Debhata police station and Special Response Battalion (SRB)-6 led to Amini’s arrest. Shamim was beaten to death in Debhata last Tuesday over allegations that he had hurt religious sentiments. He was a resident of Subarnabad village in Debhata.
Debhata police station officer-in-charge (OC) HM Shaheen told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that Amini had been arrested on a tipoff and with the help technology. He was not carrying his own mobile phone at the time of his arrest. Instead, he had been using different SIM cards and phones.
Amini used one of those SIM cards to speak to someone while identifying himself. Investigators traced him through that communication. No significant information has yet emerged from his initial questioning. He will be produced before a court today, and police will seek seven days’ remand.
Shamim’s elder brother, Abdul Jalil, filed the murder case on Thursday night. Amini was named as the prime accused, along with 10 other people identified by name and another 200 to 250 unidentified individuals.
Police arrested the fifth and sixth accused named in the case, Moktar Hossain Khan, 53, and Asadul Islam Molla, 46, early on Friday and sent them to jail.
The OC said several people had been identified by analysing CCTV footage and mobile phone data.
Shamim’s younger brother, Tausif Rahman, said, “We feel somewhat relieved by the news of the prime accused’s arrest. Now we have only one demand: that the state ensure a fair trial for the injustice done to my brother. Those involved in this incident should receive the maximum punishment under the existing law and judicial process. The government should also stand by my brother’s two orphaned children, keeping their future in mind.”
Calling for the arrest of the other accused, Tausif said that if the second and third accused, Kamrul Gazi and Sadikul, were arrested, more information might emerge about who was involved and who played the leading roles in the incident.
He claimed that Kamrul Gazi was the president of Puliya Union Ward no. 8 Jamaat-e-Islami unit. However, the family was unsure of Sadikul’s political identity.
Debhata upazila Jamaat secretary Imdadul Haque told Prothom Alo that the murder of Shamim by beating him to death could not be justified under any circumstances. Condemning the incident, he said Jamaat did not support this kind of violence.
Asked about Kamrul Gazi, the Ward no. 8 Jamaat unit president, being named in the case, Imdadul Haque said they believed he had been implicated as part of a conspiracy.
He claimed that Kamrul Gazi was not at the scene and that his name had been included with malicious intent. Imdadul Haque also alleged that the incident had been politically motivated.
Shamim’s family said he had been suffering from mental health issues for a long time. On Monday, an audio recording of an argument between him and his wife circulated on social media. After allegations emerged that the recording contained derogatory remarks about religion, an attempt was made to attack his house, and he was beaten at a local market.
Shamim’s family said he later ingested poison. While he was receiving treatment at the chamber of local village physician Md Sabur, more than 100 people gathered there the following day, dragged him outside and beat him. Police rescued him from there and took him to Debhata Upazila Health Complex.
Debhata Upazila Health Complex health and family planning officer Md Saiful Islam said that after Shamim was admitted to hospital, more than 100 people entered the ward and beat him again. Ansar members, security personnel and hospital staff failed to stop them. Police later rescued him and were taking him to Satkhira Medical College Hospital when he died on the way.
Several cameras at the hospital were disconnected, making it impossible to view all the footage. Police have not yet requested the footage, but the hospital authorities are trying to preserve it.