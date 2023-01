Chattogram's Rangamati has many houseboats – big and small. The double-decker wooden houseboat "Royal Adventure'' recently entered the fray in the district's Kaptai Lake, reports UNB.

"It is the largest houseboat in Rangamati and has eight rooms. Of them, two rooms are 'super premium' ones with balconies," Royal Adventure CEO Md Mohiuddin Majumder Ananda said.

"Each room has washroom facilities. Four people can stay in each room. We have our restaurant on board where local and traditional dishes are served. If a tourist wants, all arrangements can be made according to his needs because the kitchen is on our boat."