Daily wagers suffer as fighting on Myanmar side of border continues

Sounds of gunshots were heard from the Myanmar side of Teknaf and the Ukhiya border after 10:00 am on Tuesday, with firing sometimes lasting for an hour. Smoke was also seen bellowing in some places during the interval of firings.

As fighting intensified in Myanmar, panic gripped the bordering villages in Bangladesh. Daily wagers from 30 villages in the Teknaf and the Ukhiya border area are worried about their earnings since there have been no jobs over the past 10 days.

People are spending their small savings, but cannot manage it. Many even have loan instalments. Local public representatives said there are at least 100,000 people currently living in these bordering areas and they are mostly fishermen, daily wagers and tea vendors.

People living in border areas fear that infiltration of Rohingya may rise as fighting intensifies across the border. However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members were seen patrolling the border. Though fighting rages along the Teknaf and the Ukhiya borders, the situation remains calm in the Ghumdhum border of Naikhongchhari as no sound of firing has been heard over the past two days.

Meanwhile, a body has been floating in the canal adjacent to Naf river in the zero line of the Ghumdhum border over the past few days, locals and police said.

Ghumdhum police outpost in-charge Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhiyuan told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night locals informed the police about the floating body, but it could not be retrieved due to security concerns.