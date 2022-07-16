Road accident kills three in Tangail

Molla Tutul, officer-in-charge of Gorai highway police station, said the accident occurred around 4.30 am when the Dhaka-bound ‘Binimoy Paribahan’ bus hit the sand-laden truck from behind in the Dulla Begum area.

The accident left three bus passengers dead on the spot. The bodies will be handed over to family members through due process once they are identified, he added.

Some 15 of the injured passengers have been taken to Kumudini Hospital and are receiving treatment there.

Meanwhile, a 10-kilometer tailback was created on the highway as the authorities suspended vehicular movement for around one hour.