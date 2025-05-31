'Attack on Chhatra Jote rally a fascist assault to suppress dissent'

Thirty-two eminent citizens termed the attack on a Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote rally at the premises of the Chattogram Press Club as a fascist assault aimed at suppressing dissent and thoughts, as well as demanded the immediate arrest and trial of the perpetrators.

They said this in a press release sent to the media on Friday.

The statement said a mob (unruly crowd) was created under the name of ‘Shahbagh Birodhi Okya’ recently and an attack was launched on a peaceful rally organised by the Democratic Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote at the Chattogram Press Club.

As many as 18 were injured with three in critical condition. This planned and cowardly fascist attack was carried out to threaten the aspirations for a democratic establishment and freedom of expression, driven by the July uprising, the statement adds.