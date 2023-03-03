Local News

One killed in clash over Ahmadiyya congregation in Panchagarh, BGB deployed

Correspondent
Panchagarh
A clash broke out between police and the devotees in Panchagarh as the latter brought out a rally demanding halting the gathering of the Ahmadiyya MuslimsProthom Alo

A 28-year-old was killed and at least 50 were injured, including nine policemen, in clashes that broke out between police and certain religious elements in Panchagarh as the latter brought out a rally demanding a halt to the gathering of the Ahmadiyyas, a sect of Islam formed by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad.

A total of 17 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Panchagarh city area to evade further tension, says a press release from the public relations office of BGB.  

The clash ensued on Friday around 2:00 pm at Chowrangi intersection of Panchagarh city and lasted for hours. Police detained several from the scene, but the exact figure could be known immediately.  

The slain was identified as Arifur Rahman, a resident of Masjidpara area of Panchagarh municipality. During the clash, Arifur, a manager of a printing press, was returning home after Jummah prayer.

Majedur Rahman Chowdhury, the council of ward-02 of the municipality, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The relatives of Arifur said a bullet pierced through his head. He was first admitted to Panchagarh sadar hospital. Then he succumbed to his injuries while taking to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.  

Read more from Local News
Post Comment