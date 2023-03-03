One killed in clash over Ahmadiyya congregation in Panchagarh, BGB deployed

A total of 17 platoons of BGB have been deployed in Panchagarh city area to evade further tension, says a press release from the public relations office of BGB.
The clash ensued on Friday around 2:00 pm at Chowrangi intersection of Panchagarh city and lasted for hours. Police detained several from the scene, but the exact figure could be known immediately.
The slain was identified as Arifur Rahman, a resident of Masjidpara area of Panchagarh municipality. During the clash, Arifur, a manager of a printing press, was returning home after Jummah prayer.
Majedur Rahman Chowdhury, the council of ward-02 of the municipality, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
The relatives of Arifur said a bullet pierced through his head. He was first admitted to Panchagarh sadar hospital. Then he succumbed to his injuries while taking to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.