Chhatra Dal leader demands tolls from BNP leader

Chattogram district (south) Chhatra Dal convener Rabiul Hossain has been accused of demanding Tk 1 million as toll from a local BNP leader and sand quarry (Balumahal) owner in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli upazila.

It has been alleged that around noon today, Wednesday, Rabiul’s men attacked a sand quarry, injuring eight people after not receiving extortion money. The incident took place around 11:30am at the office of Balaka International Sand Quarry in Shahmirpur area of Barautthan Union in the upazila.

The injured persons were identified as – Balumahal owner Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury, 45, his brother Aminur Rashid Chowdhury, 44, Mohammad Nasir, 45, Md. Hossain, 35, Balumahal manager Md Liton, 50, Jahangir Alam, 37 and drivers Md Saddam, 30, and Robi, 35.

It has been learnt that Balumahal owner Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury is the vice president of Barauthan union BNP.

His brother Aminur Rashid Chowdhury is the president of the BNP unit in Ward-4. Mobinur’s other brother Mohammad Nasir Uddin is the joint general secretary of union BNP.