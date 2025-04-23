Chhatra Dal leader demands tolls from BNP leader
Chattogram district (south) Chhatra Dal convener Rabiul Hossain has been accused of demanding Tk 1 million as toll from a local BNP leader and sand quarry (Balumahal) owner in Chattogram’s Karnaphuli upazila.
It has been alleged that around noon today, Wednesday, Rabiul’s men attacked a sand quarry, injuring eight people after not receiving extortion money. The incident took place around 11:30am at the office of Balaka International Sand Quarry in Shahmirpur area of Barautthan Union in the upazila.
The injured persons were identified as – Balumahal owner Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury, 45, his brother Aminur Rashid Chowdhury, 44, Mohammad Nasir, 45, Md. Hossain, 35, Balumahal manager Md Liton, 50, Jahangir Alam, 37 and drivers Md Saddam, 30, and Robi, 35.
It has been learnt that Balumahal owner Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury is the vice president of Barauthan union BNP.
His brother Aminur Rashid Chowdhury is the president of the BNP unit in Ward-4. Mobinur’s other brother Mohammad Nasir Uddin is the joint general secretary of union BNP.
Locals say some eight to nine youths met Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury at a community centre in the Daulatpur area of the Barauthan union around 10:00 pm Tuesday.
They said they were sent by Chattogram district (south) Chhatra Dal convener Rabiul Hossain.
Later, Rabiul talked to the BNP leader over the phone and demanded Tk 1 million as toll.
The Chhatra Dal leader also threatened the BNP leader that he won’t be allowed to do business without paying the money.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mobinur Rashid Chowdhury said, “Some 50-60 youths came and vandalised my Balumahal office and beat up my men. They also threatened to close down the Balumahal if the extortion money is not paid. They were sent by Chattogram district Chhatra Dal convener Rabiul Hossain. He demanded Tk 1 million as extortion. As I didn’t pay for it, he ordered to vandalise my Balumahal. Eight of my men sustained injuries in the attack. ”
However, Chhatra Dal leader Rabiul Hossain denied the allegation saying, “The allegations are false and baseless. I don’t have any idea about the incident. I came to learn about it from you (correspondent).”
Karnaphuli police station officer-in-charge Muhammad Sharif said, “There was a dispute between two groups over selling sands. Today one of the groups attacked another. A team of police has visited the spot upon hearing the news. Processes are underway to file a case over this.”