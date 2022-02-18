21-day Book Fair to begin on Sunday in Chattogram

A 21-day Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 will begin in the port city on Sunday. The fair will be inaugurated at 3:00pm at the gymnasium ground of MA Aziz Stadium and it will continue till 10 March, reports BSS.

The book fair, which is traditionally held from 1 February, has been delayed this year due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has organised the book fair.

CCC ward councilor Nisar Uddin Ahmed Monju, convener of the fair said this at a press conference on the fair premises on Friday noon.