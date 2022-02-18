21-day Book Fair to begin on Sunday in Chattogram

"This year, a total of 120 stalls have been allotted to well-renowned publishing houses of Chattogram and Dhaka," he informed.
He said the overall preparation including construction of stalls has already been completed.
Nisar Uddin Ahmed Manju said that this year's fair will have some specialty as Bangabandhu Corner, Women Writer's Corner, Children's Corner and Wi-Fi Zone have been set up on the fair premises.
"In addition, another corner is being set up, where authors will have the opportunity to talk about their books on the day of publication. Standing in this corner, authors will be able to comment on their books any time during the scheduled time of the fair," he added.
The visitors at the fair will be able to see and listen to the authors through two LED screens, he added. The councilor further said that the fair will be held every day from 3:00pm to 9:00pm, in weekly holidays from 10:00am to 9:00pm.
The entire fair venue will be under CCTV surveillance. Volunteers will be on duty along with the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, he said.
President of creative publishers' council Shah Alam Nipu, general secretary of professional coordinating council Riaz Haider Chowdhury, researcher Jamal Uddin, poet Ovik Osman, poet Kamrul Hasan Badal, general secretary of creative publishers’ council Ali Prayas were present at the press conference.