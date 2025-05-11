NCP signboard placed on Awami League office in Charfesson

The National Citizen Party (NCP) began party activities after taking control of the local office of the Awami League in Charfesson upazila of Bhola.

A NCP signboard was hung on the three-story building of the Awami League office on College Road in Charfesson Municipality on Saturday afternoon and NCP activities began there today, Sunday.

Local sources said students and people vandalised the homes of local Awami League leaders as well as the party office, following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August last year.

Since then, the building has remained abandoned. Six months ago, a woman started selling tea on the ground floor of the building, and all the doors and windows of the building remained open.