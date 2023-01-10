Indian wild elephants go on rampage in Kurigram villages

A herd of 25-30 Indian wild elephants have gone on a rampage in three villages under Char Rajibpur union of Kurigram’s Rajibpur upazila for three days since Saturday.

Locals said the herd of elephants enters Bangladesh territory on Saturday night crossing Rowmari and Razibpur borders. The animals launched mayhem in Baulpara and Jalchira villages of Rowmari upazila for an hour, damaging mustered and maize fields and shallow machine. At one stage, several elephants were separated from the herd and attacked homes. Later locals terrified the herd, lighting troches, the herd then went to the Indian territory, crossing barbed-wire fence.