BCL infighting leaves 4 injured at Chittagong University

At least four people were injured as two factions of Bangladesh Chattra League locked into clashes at the Chittagong University on Thursday.

The clash broke out between the faction Choose Friends with Care (CFC), loyal to deputy education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, and the faction ‘69’, loyal to former mayor of Chattogram City Corporation AJM Nasir Uddin, at 4:30pm and last for an hour.

The CFC controls the Shah Amanat Hall of the university while the 69 controls the adjacent Shahjalal Hall.