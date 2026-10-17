Cockroaches found in food, cats sleeping in food prep areas

Nurul Absar, a resident of Khaja Road in Chattogram, had been suffering from diarrhoea for two days. His health did not improve a bit even after drinking coconut water and saline. As he grew physically weaker, he went to the local Gausul Azam Urban Dispensary for medical advice.

Nurul Absar was speaking in front of the dispensary on Tuesday morning. His wife Rehana Begum was also with him. She said, as her husband is often away from home for work, he has to eat lunch at hotels and restaurants almost every day. His condition had deteriorated two days earlier.

The exact cause of Nurul Absar’s illness could not be confirmed. However, many people in Chattogram like him rely on hotels and restaurants for their daily meals. Working people, students, job seekers and even people visiting the city for various purposes dine at these eateries.