Militants set up den 2 months ago, physician’s wife among 10 arrestees 

Sohel Tanjim, a physician of a private medical college hospital in Sirajganj, had been missing along with his wife Mayesha Islam since 26 July. Their family lodged a general diary with the local police station, seeking assistance to trace them.

The police arrested Mayesha from a militant den in a deserted area of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar on Saturday, but her husband Sohel managed to escape.

The counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) carried out the raid and arrested 10 militants from the hideout.