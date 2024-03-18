Four suspected robbers killed in Narayanganj mob lynching
Four people were killed and one injured in mob lynching as suspected robbers in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon on Sunday night.
The incident took place at Baghori village under Kanchpur union in the upazila.
The identity of the deceased people could not be known. The injured person is named Mohammad Ali. He has been admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in critical condition.
Narayanganj’s additional police superintendent Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the news.
Locals said some unknown persons were spotted at Baghori Beel area. As the locals suspected them, they made announcements from the loudspeakers of the mosque urging villagers to catch the ‘robbers’.
Encircled by the villagers, the suspected robbers jumped to the beel (marsh). Locals caught several of them and gave them a beating. Three died on spot. The police rescued two and sent them to hospital.
Additional police superintendent Sheikh Billal Hossain said the police recovered three bodies, and sent two to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition. One of them died in DMCH while the other was sent to NITOR. The bodies were sent to the morgue of Narayanganj 100-bed hospital.
Additional police men have been deployed in Baghori village since the incident, said the police officer.
Shiekh Billal Hossain, an injured person, confessed to be a member of a robber gang. He said seven of them were preparing for robbery on the bank of beel and three more were supposed to join them.
A preparation is going on to file a case over the incident, said the police officer.