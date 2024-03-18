Four suspected robbers killed in Narayanganj mob lynching

Four people were killed and one injured in mob lynching as suspected robbers in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Baghori village under Kanchpur union in the upazila.

The identity of the deceased people could not be known. The injured person is named Mohammad Ali. He has been admitted to National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) in critical condition.

Narayanganj’s additional police superintendent Sheikh Billal Hossain confirmed the news.