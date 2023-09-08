5 including Jamaat ameer, secretary held in Moulvibazar

Police detained five leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday while they were holding a “secret meeting” in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, reports news agency UNB.
Police conducted a drive at the house of certain Zakir Hossain in Shahbandar area of Kanakpur union of the upazila and detained them, said Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Sadar police station.
The detainees are Moulvibazar district Jamaat Ameer Engineer Md Shahed Ali, Secretary Yamir Ali, Moulvibazar Sadar upazila unit Ameer Fakhrul Islam, Moulvibazar municipal Jamaat Secretary Morshed Chowdhury and Moulvibazar district Jamaat member Sheikh Shahabuddin.
The process of filing a case against the detainees is underway, added the OC.