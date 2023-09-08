5 including Jamaat ameer, secretary held in Moulvibazar

Police detained five leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday while they were holding a “secret meeting” in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, reports news agency UNB.

Police conducted a drive at the house of certain Zakir Hossain in Shahbandar area of Kanakpur union of the upazila and detained them, said Mohammad Harun-ur-Rashid Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Moulvibazar Sadar police station.