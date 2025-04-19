Child's body recovered from canal 14hrs after drowning in drain

The body of the six-month-old child who fell into a roadside drain in Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city was recovered from Chaktai canal in Chamragudam area of the city today, Saturday over 14 hours after it drowned.

Local people spotted the body of the baby girl named Sehris in the canal, four kilometres off the spot she had drowned and informed the police.

On information, divers from local Fire Service and members of Bangladesh Army recovered the body from the canal, said Anwar Hossain, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram city.