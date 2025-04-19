Chattogram
Child's body recovered from canal 14hrs after drowning in drain
The body of the six-month-old child who fell into a roadside drain in Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city was recovered from Chaktai canal in Chamragudam area of the city today, Saturday over 14 hours after it drowned.
Local people spotted the body of the baby girl named Sehris in the canal, four kilometres off the spot she had drowned and informed the police.
On information, divers from local Fire Service and members of Bangladesh Army recovered the body from the canal, said Anwar Hossain, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram city.
A battery-run rickshaw carrying Salma Begum and her child Sehris overturned and fell into the drain at around 8:00 pm on Friday. According to the Fire Service, the rickshaw lost control and fell into the roadside drain due to its excessive speed.
Witnesses said the child slipped from his mother’s arms and was swept away by a strong current in the drain. While local residents managed to rescue Salma Begum, they were unable to retrieve the child.
On information, a firefighting unit rushed to the scene and launched a rescue operation, said Anwar Hossain, assistant director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Chattogram city.
Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain visited the scene and directed the authorities to give top priority on the rescue effort.
The Fire Service men along with city corporation cleaners and Bangladesh Army personnel later joined the rescue operation which was conducted till the body was tracked today.