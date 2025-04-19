Child goes missing as auto-rickshaw falls into drain in Chattogram

A six-month-old child went missing after a battery-run rickshaw overturned and fell into a drain in the Chawkbazar area of Chattogram city on Friday.

Fire service sources said the rickshaw fell into the roadside drain due to over speed. The two passengers, including the missing child’s mother, were rescued by locals.

However, the child was still missing after four and a half hours of the accident, said Anwar Hossain, assistant director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence. The rescue operation was still underway at the time of filing this report around 12:20 am Saturday.