3 injured, 50 houses destroyed in storm ahead of cyclone Yaas

"Three persons, including a woman and a child, were injured in the storm. Several trees were uprooted while all semi-pucca and thatched houses have been destroyed," he said.

Mojibor Rahman, deputy commissioner of Jhenaidah district, said the UNO of sadar upazila has been sent to the spot to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the storm.

Necessary steps will be taken after getting a report from the spot, he said.