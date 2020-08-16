3 missing tourists found dead in Feni river

The three victims and one Nazrul Islam Swapan, 30, from Feni went to the river for swimming and went missing.

On information, divers from the local fire service went to the spot and conducted a rescue operation. Later, they recovered the body of Swapan on Saturday.

A group of 23 tourists from Dagonbhuiya upazila in Feni came to Musapur in Companiganj on Saturday.

Of them, seven people went into the Feni River for swimming. Three people went missing due to strong current.