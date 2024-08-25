Feni villages are still inundated
Seven members of a family, who have been marooned for four days in the Uttar Tongirpar Hajibari area of Chonua Union in Feni sadar upazila, have been completely out of contact.
Rescue boats are unable to make it to the spot due to a heavy flow of water.
Farzana Akhter, a member of the family who resides in Chattogram, has been trying to reach the stranded family members in various ways, but to no avail.
She moved some people to the village, but none of them could reach there due to a heavy flow of water, though it is just one kilometer away from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.
While talking to Prothom Alo on Saturday, Farzana said the area is now completely under water, with seven members of her family, including children, trapped on the second floor of a building.
She managed to contact them for the last time around 7:00 pm on Thursday. Her sister in law, Taniya Akhter, texted that they, along with hundreds of villagers, had taken shelter in a local mosque, where the first floor was already submerged, and the water reached the stairs of the second floor. Nobody could go outside as all the roads were under water.
Like Farzana’s relatives, there are thousands of people who have still been marooned in remote villages. Their relatives are waiting along the highway in Feni and trying to reach them by boat.
Prothom Alo spoke with 13 people in similar situations on Saturday.
Among them was Mohammad Alauddin, a resident of Noirajpur village in Farhadnagar Union of Feni sadar upazila. His mother, wife, and children were stranded at home, and he was unable to reach them due to the high water levels.
He managed to reach the entry point of the village after a difficult journey from Mirsarai, sometimes walking and sometimes hitching rides on relief trucks.
"No sleep, no food. I am feeling suffocated due to tension," he told Prothom Alo.
All six upazilas of Feni district have been completely flooded. Hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people have taken refuge in the buildings of local schools, colleges, mosques, and temples. They are now facing scarcity of drinking water and food.
Relief trucks and volunteers are still failing to reach the remote villages. They are instead focusing on roadside villages and rescuing those who have been trapped there. According to volunteers, at least 70 stranded people have been rescued from different villages on Saturday.