Feni villages are still inundated  

Seven members of a family, who have been marooned for four days in the Uttar Tongirpar Hajibari area of Chonua Union in Feni sadar upazila, have been completely out of contact.

Rescue boats are unable to make it to the spot due to a heavy flow of water.

Farzana Akhter, a member of the family who resides in Chattogram, has been trying to reach the stranded family members in various ways, but to no avail.

She moved some people to the village, but none of them could reach there due to a heavy flow of water, though it is just one kilometer away from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.