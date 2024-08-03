Protesters clash with police in Bogura, many injured
Bogura turned into a battleground as protesters locked in fierce clashes with police today. Police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets and exploded sound grenades to disperse the protesters, leaving several students injured.
The incident took place while the protesters were marching in city roads from Satmatha intersection around 4:00pm.
The clashes were going on in different parts of the city including Satmatha, Circuit House intersection, road in front of district court and Kalibari intersection till the filing of this report at 5:30pm.
Witnesses said thousands of protesters gathered at Satmatha area around 2:30pm and chanted slogans demanding the resignation of the government.
Later they brought out a procession around 3:00pm. Police took position in front of Zila School gate. As the procession was passing the Zila School area, some participants started jeering at police calling ‘Bhua, Bhua’. In response, police chased the procession. The protestors threw brickbats, bottles and shoes. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd, and the protesters retaliated by hurling brick chunks. Facing the attack, police took position inside the Zila School.
The protesters also threw brickbats at the police's armored vehicle in front of Circuit House intersection. Police fired teargas shells, sound grenades and rubber bullets. Some angered protesters also vandalised the reception of the circuit house.
Later the clashes spilled over to Joleshwaritala, Satmatha and Kalibari intersection and elsewhere in the city.
Bogura’s additional police superintendent Snigdha Akter told Prothom Alo that the protesters threw brickbats targeting police in front of Zila School and Police Plaza without any provocation. Later police dispersed them by lobbing teargas shells.
He said he does not know that any rubber bullets were fired and sound grenades were used.
Meanwhile, thousands of students held a peaceful rally at Dupchanchia upazila between 10:30am and 12 noon today.
Dupchanchia’s officer in charge Sanatan Sarker said the protesters held a peaceful protest rally and police did not bar them.
Protesters also held a procession at Sherpur upazila and took position at Karatoa bus stand and Dhunat road bus areas blocking the roads.