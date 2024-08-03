Protesters clash with police in Bogura, many injured

Bogura turned into a battleground as protesters locked in fierce clashes with police today. Police fired teargas shells, rubber bullets and exploded sound grenades to disperse the protesters, leaving several students injured.

The incident took place while the protesters were marching in city roads from Satmatha intersection around 4:00pm.

The clashes were going on in different parts of the city including Satmatha, Circuit House intersection, road in front of district court and Kalibari intersection till the filing of this report at 5:30pm.

Witnesses said thousands of protesters gathered at Satmatha area around 2:30pm and chanted slogans demanding the resignation of the government.