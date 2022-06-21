36 people die in flood-hit areas

A total of 36 people have so far died in flood-affected areas across the country. Of them, 17 people drowned in floodwater while 12 were struck by lightning in the last four days until 20 June, said the health authorities.

In a release on Tuesday, the health emergency operation centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the Sylhet division was hit hard by the disaster and witnessed 18 deaths between 17 June and 20 June.