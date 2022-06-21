36 people die in flood-hit areas

The release also said some 2,173 people are suffering from various diseases in the affected areas in Sylhet. As many as 1,868 people are suffering in Sunamganj district alone.
A total of 1,976 medical teams are now working at different districts of four flood-hit divisions.
Among the death cases, 10 people died in Sylhet district while five in Sunamganj and three in Moulvibazar districts.
Mymensingh division registered the second highest deaths as some 15 people died in the division during the four-day period. Five people died in Mymensingh district while four in Netrokona district and three each in Jamalpur and Sherpur. Two people died in Kurigram and one in Lalmonirhat of Rangpur division.
Despite being affected by the flood, the Chattogram division reported no death cases.
Except for the cases of drowning and electrocution, one individual died from snakebite. The health directorate did not specify reasons behind the remaining deaths.