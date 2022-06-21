Local News

36 people die in flood-hit areas

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Almost all houses of Companiganj in Sylhet have gone under water
A total of 36 people have so far died in flood-affected areas across the country. Of them, 17 people drowned in floodwater while 12 were struck by lightning in the last four days until 20 June, said the health authorities.

In a release on Tuesday, the health emergency operation centre and control room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said the Sylhet division was hit hard by the disaster and witnessed 18 deaths between 17 June and 20 June.

The release also said some 2,173 people are suffering from various diseases in the affected areas in Sylhet. As many as 1,868 people are suffering in Sunamganj district alone.

A total of 1,976 medical teams are now working at different districts of four flood-hit divisions.

Among the death cases, 10 people died in Sylhet district while five in Sunamganj and three in Moulvibazar districts.

Mymensingh division registered the second highest deaths as some 15 people died in the division during the four-day period. Five people died in Mymensingh district while four in Netrokona district and three each in Jamalpur and Sherpur. Two people died in Kurigram and one in Lalmonirhat of Rangpur division.

Despite being affected by the flood, the Chattogram division reported no death cases.

Except for the cases of drowning and electrocution, one individual died from snakebite. The health directorate did not specify reasons behind the remaining deaths.

