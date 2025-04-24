Arakan Army picks up 2 Bangladeshis from Naf River
Members of Myanmar-based armed rebel group Arakan Army (AA) have picked up two Bangladeshi fishermen from Naf River in Teknaf’s Whykong along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
The incident took place in the Bogar Dwip area on Wednesday afternoon.
The two are Badshah Alam, 45, and Abul Kalam, 40, from Whykong’s Balkukhali. Whykong Union Parishad (UP) member Sirajul Mostafa confirmed their identities.
Sirajul Mostafa said the two fishermen went fishing in the river on Wednesday morning. At that time, armed members of the Arakan Army held them hostage at gunpoint and took them away along with their boats.
The incident has created panic among the local fishermen, he added.
Local resident Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said, “The fishermen have been passing their days in panic because of the Arakan Army. Often there have been incidents of picking up fishermen from the Naf River.”
Ukhia 64 BGB Battalion is in charge of ensuring security of that border. Commander of the Ukhia 64 BGB Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Jasim Uddin said, there is a ban on fishing in that part of Naf River. Maybe the incident took place as the fishermen went fishing violating the ban.
Mentioning that the families of the victims have not yet filed any complaint, he said that the BGB was working on the matter.
Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sheikh Ehsan Uddin said, “I’ve heard about the incident of picking up two fishermen. We are enquiring about this.”