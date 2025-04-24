Arakan Army picks up 2 Bangladeshis from Naf River

Sirajul Mostafa said the two fishermen went fishing in the river on Wednesday morning. At that time, armed members of the Arakan Army held them hostage at gunpoint and took them away along with their boats.

The incident has created panic among the local fishermen, he added.

Local resident Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman said, “The fishermen have been passing their days in panic because of the Arakan Army. Often there have been incidents of picking up fishermen from the Naf River.”

Ukhia 64 BGB Battalion is in charge of ensuring security of that border. Commander of the Ukhia 64 BGB Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Jasim Uddin said, there is a ban on fishing in that part of Naf River. Maybe the incident took place as the fishermen went fishing violating the ban.