Three children found dead at Sunamganj hospital, father hospitalised after poisoning

Police have recovered the bodies of three children from a private hospital in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj. Their father is undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the father poisoned his children before consuming poison himself following a family dispute. He was admitted to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital in an unwell condition.

The bodies of the three children were recovered from Life Care Medical Services, a private hospital (Dr Hafiz Uddin Complex), at Badaghat Bazar in the upazila on Saturday morning. The children were Mawa Akter, 10, Tamim Mia, 7, and Shamim Mia, 2, all children of Sarafat Ali from Rajaniline village in the border area of Tahirpur upazila.