Three children found dead at Sunamganj hospital, father hospitalised after poisoning
Police have recovered the bodies of three children from a private hospital in Tahirpur upazila of Sunamganj. Their father is undergoing treatment. It is suspected that the father poisoned his children before consuming poison himself following a family dispute. He was admitted to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital in an unwell condition.
The bodies of the three children were recovered from Life Care Medical Services, a private hospital (Dr Hafiz Uddin Complex), at Badaghat Bazar in the upazila on Saturday morning. The children were Mawa Akter, 10, Tamim Mia, 7, and Shamim Mia, 2, all children of Sarafat Ali from Rajaniline village in the border area of Tahirpur upazila.
According to police and local sources, Sarafat Ali may have poisoned his three children before consuming poison himself at some point on Friday night. After neighbours and relatives became aware of the incident on Saturday morning, they rescued the family and took them to Life Care Medical Services Hospital at Badaghat Bazar. After conducting examinations, the physician on-duty declared the three children dead.
Sub-Inspector Hossain Mohammad Arafat, officer-in-charge of the Badaghat Police Investigation Centre, told Prothom Alo that after receiving information in the morning, they went to the medical centre and found the three children and their father there. After the physician declared the children dead, Sarafat Ali was sent to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital.
When asked about the incident, Emdadul Haque, a member of Ward no. 1 of Uttar Bardal Union, said they had heard that the three children had died after being poisoned. However, they did not know why Sarafat Ali had poisoned himself and his children. Sarafat Ali’s wife lives abroad.
It is initially suspected that the incident may have occurred following a family dispute. Tahirpur police station Officer-in-Charge Faruk Ahmed said the police were investigating the matter and gathering further information.