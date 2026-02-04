How eight eggs fetched Tk 2,000 at an auction in remote Bangladesh
Eight eggs donated to a mosque were sold for Tk 2,000 at an auction in a remote village of Karimganj upazila of Kishoreganj.
The auction took place on Tuesday night before the Isha prayers at Namapara Central Jame Mosque in Namapara village of Kadirjangal Union of the upazila on the occasion of the holy Shab-e-Barat.
A bidding frenzy
According to local sources, one devotee donated four chicken eggs, while another offered four duck eggs to the mosque for Shab-e-Barat.
The management committee put them up for auction before the Isha prayers, even though their estimated market value was just around Tk 120.
At the auction, certain Manik Mia first bought four eggs for Tk 300, while Badal Mia purchased the other four for Tk 1,000.
Manik Mia then donated his eggs back to the mosque, leading to a new round of bidding. Competition among four to five devotees drove the price higher, and eventually, certain Md Rana bought the eggs for Tk 700.
At the end of the auction, the eight eggs fetched a total of Tk 2,000.
Badal Mia and Md Rana said they bought the eggs believing that consuming food obtained from a mosque helps cure illnesses.
The mosque’s khatib, Rabiul Islam, said the money collected from the auction will be spent on mosque development.
He added that there is guidance to compete in good deeds, and people participate in such auctions at higher prices believing that buying items from a mosque brings Allah’s blessings.