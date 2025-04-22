Another Jubo Dal activist shot dead in Raozan within 2 days

Another Jubo Dal activist named Muhammad Ibrahim, 30, has been killed just two days after the previous incident In Raozan of Chattogram.

The killing took place in front of a shop at the local market in Gazipara village of the upazila around 1:30 pm today, Tuesday.

A group of 10 to 12 miscreants arrived in three auto rickshaws and shot him in the head and the chest. He died in the spot.

The miscreants at the time also fired shots at Ibrahim’s father Muhammad Alam and uncle Abdul Halim, general secretary of Swechchasebak Dal in the union. Though they are shot they were injured as they fell while trying to escape.