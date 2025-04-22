Another Jubo Dal activist shot dead in Raozan within 2 days
Another Jubo Dal activist named Muhammad Ibrahim, 30, has been killed just two days after the previous incident In Raozan of Chattogram.
The killing took place in front of a shop at the local market in Gazipara village of the upazila around 1:30 pm today, Tuesday.
A group of 10 to 12 miscreants arrived in three auto rickshaws and shot him in the head and the chest. He died in the spot.
The miscreants at the time also fired shots at Ibrahim’s father Muhammad Alam and uncle Abdul Halim, general secretary of Swechchasebak Dal in the union. Though they are shot they were injured as they fell while trying to escape.
The deceased Jubo Dal activist Muhammad Ibrahim’s house is in Adarsha Guchchagram area. He was killed one and a half kilometer away from his home. Ibrahim is a supporter of Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury, vice chairman of BNP central council. He has two children aged six and two years.
Police reported that the deceased Jubo dal activist was shot in the head and the chest. That’s the reason he died at the scene. The police have recovered bullet shells from the scene. After preparing the first inquest report, the process was underway to send the body to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for post mortem.
Before this, miscreants shot dead another Jubo Dal activist named Muhammad Manik Abdullah, 36, while he was eating at a house in Bhandari Colony of Garib Ullahpara village under ward No 3 of Bagoan union in the upazila around 1:30am early on Sunday.
Deceased Manik Abdullah was also a supporter of Giasuddin Quader Chowdhury. There is an environment of panic in the area following the incident of two murders just two days apart.
The way he was murdered
It has been learnt from speaking to local residents and eyewitnesses that Ibrahim was sitting in front of a shop one and half kilometres away from his home this afternoon. Suddenly a group of armed miscreants arrived there in three auto rickshaws and started shooting him in the head and chest before he even realised anything.
He died on the spot. The bullets pierced his head from one side and exited from the other side. After the murder, the miscreants left the scene in auto rickshaws and motorcycles.
The deceased's uncle and general secretary of Swechchasebak Dal in the union, Abdul Halim told Prothom Alo that miscreants killed his nephew right in front of his eyes. When he tried moving closer to him for help, they fired three or four shots at him as well. He and his elder brother somehow escaped. His nephew did politics with Jubo Dal but was not involved in any sort of criminal activities.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Raozan police station Monirul Islam Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that the body has been recovered and sent to Chittagong Medical College morgue for post mortem. Initially they have learnt that the killing attempt was led by a miscreant named Muhammad Raihan, he said.
Notably, there have been a total of 11 murders from violence in Raozan after last 5 August. Eight of these are political murders. There have been more than a hundred clashes between two factions of BNP. And, over 300 people have been shot in these incidents.