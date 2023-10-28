Another killed amid police-BNP clashes

Another has been killed during the clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists in the capital's Naya Paltan area.

Deceased Shamim Mia is a resident of Mugda area in the capital.

BNP, however, claimed he is a ward level leader of the party's associate organisation Jubo Dal.

A Jubo Dal leader said Shamim Mia died after receiving injuries during the clashes between police and BNP leaders and activists on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital in the afternoon, where he died.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, hospital's director and deputy inspector general of police, Md Rezaul Haidar said there is no mark of injury in his body. It is thought he died from the cardiac arrest.

*More to follow...