Scuffle over overtaking Students Against Discrimination bus leads to clashes

It has been learned after talking to police and locals that the students left Khulna city by 25 buses in the morning to join the March for Unity, but one of the buses fell behind. However, a passenger did not allow the bus carrying students to overtake the former from Noapara of Fakirhat to a filling station in the Mollahat area.

Passengers of both buses exchanged heated arguments, and at one stage, several people from the passenger bus and a local bus counter dragged several students from another bus and beat them. They also broke the windows of the Green Line bus, carrying the students. The events eventually unfolded to clashes and chases between the attackers and the students, and that lasted for at least an hour, leaving 20 people injured.

Later, police and army personnel arrived and brought the situation under control. Traffic remained halted on the Khulna-Lawa highway for about two hours.