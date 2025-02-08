Students Against Discrimination declares protest rally in Gazipur

The Students Against Discrimination is to hold a protest rally at the Rajbari ground in Gazipur Sadar upazila today, Saturday. The rally starts around 1:30pm. The central leaders of the student platform will attend the rally.

The Student Against Discrimination announced the programme in a Facebook post from their official account around 4:00 am today.

The Facebook post reads, “A mass rally to be held in protest of the attack on the organisers of Students Against Discrimination in Gazipur by the Awami goons of Mozammel and Jahangir (former mayor). Students and people from across the country will join the rally along with the central leaders.”

Earlier on Friday, a group of agitated people attacked the house of former liberation war minister AKM Mozammel Haque at around 9:00 pm. However, the attackers were beaten up by the locals. At least 15 persons sustained injuries in the incident, including three in critical condition.