Poor people’s trains taken off the rails one after another

At one time, six local and mail trains operated on the Bhairab–Mymensingh railway route. People could travel to distant markets, workplaces or homes by paying fares of Tk 10–20. During the coronavirus pandemic, four local trains and one mail train on the route were suspended. Only the Mymensingh Mail remained. It too has been suspended since last Monday (24 August).

The distance from Bhairab in Kishoreganj to Mymensingh is 116 kilometres. The fare on the route is Tk 40 for a local train and Tk 55 for a mail train.

As all the local and mail trains were suspended, only intercity trains are now operating on the route. The fare on these trains is Tk 127. They also do not stop at every station. As a result, poor and low-income people on this railway route have lost the opportunity to travel at lower fares and now have to spend more to reach their destinations.

Bangladesh Railway says the Nasirabad train has been temporarily suspended due to an acute shortage of locomotives. The railway authorities, however, have no specific information on when the train will resume operations.