Garment workers return to work in Gazipur after days of unrest
The usual bustle is gradually returning to the industrial areas of Gazipur after several days of labour unrest and disruption. Garment workers returned to factories this morning, Sunday, after their days off. Factories that had been closed because of the protests have also reopened.
Traffic is moving normally on major roads, including the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways. However, law enforcement agencies remain on alert across the industrial areas to prevent any fresh unrest.
Visiting various industrial areas in Gazipur this morning workers were found entering factories as usual. The scenes at factory gates were much like those on any other working day.
No reports of worker protests were received from any area. Although the situation remains calm, the administration has taken precautionary measures. Police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel were seen deployed at key points across the industrial areas, around factories and along highways.
Gazipur Industrial Police Superintendent Amzad Hossain said garment workers joined work peacefully from the morning. He told Prothom Alo that the factories have reopened and law enforcement personnel were on duty at key locations.
Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AHM Fakhrul Hossain said he spoke to the workers. They were happy to have returned to work. To keep the situation normal, 13 platoons of BGB, 21 executive magistrates and a large number of police and Ansar personnel have been deployed.
Several workers who have returned to their workplaces told Prothom Alo that they supported the demand for higher wages, given the rising prices of essential goods and the increasing cost of living.
To keep the situation normal, 13 platoons of BGB, 21 executive magistrates and a large number of police and Ansar personnel have been deployed.Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer AHM Fakhrul Hossain
However, they did not want work stoppages, vandalism or unrest at factories. They wanted to continue working regularly while presenting their legitimate demands to the relevant authorities, they added.
Labour unrest over demands for higher wages spread across various industrial areas of Gazipur from the last week of October. Several rounds of highway blockades, clashes between workers and police, vandalism and arson took place.
As a result, many factories declared holidays. Members of the BGB, police, Ansar and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to bring the situation under control.