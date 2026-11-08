Garment workers return to work in Gazipur after days of unrest

The usual bustle is gradually returning to the industrial areas of Gazipur after several days of labour unrest and disruption. Garment workers returned to factories this morning, Sunday, after their days off. Factories that had been closed because of the protests have also reopened.

Traffic is moving normally on major roads, including the Dhaka–Tangail and Dhaka–Mymensingh highways. However, law enforcement agencies remain on alert across the industrial areas to prevent any fresh unrest.

Visiting various industrial areas in Gazipur this morning workers were found entering factories as usual. The scenes at factory gates were much like those on any other working day.