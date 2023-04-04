UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari

A member of The United People's Democratic Front's (UPDF) Prasit Khisa Group was shot dead by rivals at Karbari Tila in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari on Tuesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was Tridib Chakma alias Shimu (40). The incident took place around 3:00 pm Tuesday, said Dighinala police station officer-in-charge Md Ali.