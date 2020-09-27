4 members of a family killed in Dinajpur mud-wall collapse

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed as part of a mud-wall of their house collapsed on them at Jhaupara in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur district on early Sunday, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Swapan, 30, his wife Farzana, 25, and their two children -- Hossain, 7, and Hasibur, 5, of the village.

Mokhlesur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Parbatipur police station, said the four members of the family were killed at night when part of the mud-wall of their house collapsed on them when they were sleeping.