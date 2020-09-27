4 members of a family killed in Dinajpur mud-wall collapse

Prothom Alo English Desk
4 members of a family killed in Dinajpur mud-wall collapse
Advertisement

Four members of a family, including two children, were killed as part of a mud-wall of their house collapsed on them at Jhaupara in Parbatipur upazila of Dinajpur district on early Sunday, reports UNB.

The victims were identified as Swapan, 30, his wife Farzana, 25, and their two children -- Hossain, 7, and Hasibur, 5, of the village.

Mokhlesur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Parbatipur police station, said the four members of the family were killed at night when part of the mud-wall of their house collapsed on them when they were sleeping.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Lighting strike kills two in Thakurgaon

Lighting strike kills two in Thakurgaon

5th phase flood leaves 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram

Fifth phase flood leaves around 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram

Pabna-4 by-polls Saturday

Pabna-4 by-polls Saturday

Malek behind the 'Badal Shaheb' facade

Malek behind the 'Badal Shaheb' facade